Oregon Startups Compete “Shark Tank” style for Seed Money

We are a “foody state”. Oregon is known for innovation when it comes to food and drink. An event that helps startups is happening this month. It’s called the Oregon Angel Food investment program, and some locals will be competing for 200 thousand dollars in prize money. It’s put together by the Oregon Entrepreneurs Network. The idea is to make more local food and drink business created in Oregon household names across the nation, and the world. An online competition is happening September 17th, where locally sourced and created products will be tasted, then voted on. Ten companies are pitching their products and four are actually competing for $200,000 in start up money.
Some of this year’s contestants are:
Face Rock Creamery from Bandon, Oregon already sells it’s specialty cheeses at Costco, Kroger, Safeway and Whole Foods. Vampire Slayer is their cheese that is being tasted for the contest.
Sweet Apricity in Vancouver makes Sea Salt Caramels, Vanilla Marshmallows and Caramel Sauce that are designed so that anyone, even those with allergies, can eat them. By the way “apricity” means “the warmth of the sun in winter”.
Puffworks of Portland combines plant based snacking and food allergy prevention. Organic Peanut Butter Puffs are designed to make it easy to introduce nuts to infants so they will avoid developing an allergy later in life.
Young Mountain Tea in Springfield sources loose leaf teas directly from farmers in the Himalayas.