Oregon Shatters COVID-19 Records Tuesday

Aug 17, 2021 @ 4:55pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon set 3 more grim COVID-19 records Tuesday.

The Oregon Health Authority reports 2,941 new cases, 838 hospitalized Oregonians with the virus, and 222 patients in an ICU bed with the virus.

All of those numbers are the highest they’ve been since the start of the pandemic.

The OHA also reports there are only 275 adult non-ICU hospital beds and 66 adult ICU beds still available in the entire state.

15 more virus-related deaths have also been recorded.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (29), Clackamas (151), Clatsop (36), Columbia (71), Coos (76), Crook (27), Curry (8), Deschutes (94), Douglas (300), Gilliam (6), Harney (14), Hood River (12), Jackson (247), Jefferson (11), Josephine (110), Klamath (52), Lane (253), Lincoln (42), Linn (110), Malheur (39), Marion (363), Morrow (11), Multnomah (145), Polk (43), Tillamook (27), Umatilla (84), Union (40), Wallowa (4), Wasco (25), Washington (420) and Yamhill (88).

As of today, 2,557,489 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,354,372 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

