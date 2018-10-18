It’s the Great Oregon Shakeout today. A chance to get prepared in case the big one hits the northwest. This drill is said to be the biggest in the country with 560,000 Oregonians signing up to take part. The big Cascadia Quake is a reality and that’s why the Office of Emergency Management holds these yearly drills. We talked to Andrew Phelps with OEM during Portland’s Morning News.

Today’s happened at 10:18am. KXL had a team take part.

If you want to learn more about why this is important and what you can do to prepare, please take a couple of minutes to look over the OEM website.

https://www.oregon.gov/OEM/Pages/default.aspx