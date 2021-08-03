      Weather Alert

Oregon: Settlement With Victoria ‘s Secret Owner Ends ‘Fear’

Aug 3, 2021 @ 8:03am

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon officials believe a $90 million settlement with the parent company of Victoria’s Secret guarantees an end to its culture of harassment and fear. Under the settlement, Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, owned by L Brands Inc., committed to each invest $45 million to protect employees from harassment and discrimination and require accountability from executives when misconduct occurs. The settlement is on behalf of the Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund and other shareholders. They alleged L Brands’ board failed to investigate former CEO and Chairman Emeritus Leslie Wexner’s ties with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and ignored a company culture of sexual harassment.

