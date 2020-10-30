      Weather Alert

Oregon Sets Yet Another COVID-19 Record Friday

Oct 30, 2020 @ 12:20pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Another new record set in Oregon Friday.

The Oregon Health Authority reports 600 new COVID-19 cases.

That’s the highest number of the pandemic and it brings the state’s total to 44,389 cases.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (1), Clackamas (45), Clatsop (3), Columbia (4), Coos (2), Crook (3), Deschutes (24), Douglas (4), Gilliam (1), Harney (2). Hood River (3), Jackson (69), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (9), Lake (4),  Lane (34), Lincoln (1), Linn (18), Malheur (18), Marion (44), Morrow (3), Multnomah (152), Polk (7), Sherman (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (26), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (3), Washington (91), Yamhill (13).

The state also reports 2 new deaths from the virus.

That brings the death toll to 675.

An 83-year-old Multnomah County woman died on October 25th, while a 95-year-old Linn County woman died on October 29th.

One of the women had confirmed underlying conditions.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
