      Breaking News
CDC Pleads With Americans To Avoid Thanksgiving Travel

Oregon Sets Yet Another COVID-19 Record Friday

Nov 20, 2020 @ 2:01pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Another record setting day in Oregon Friday.

The Oregon Health Authority reports 1,306 new COVID-19 cases.

That’s the highest number of the pandemic.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (15), Clackamas (78), Clatsop (9), Columbia (20), Coos (8), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (60), Douglas (39), Grant (27), Harney (4), Hood River (3), Jackson (84), Jefferson (11), Josephine (18), Klamath (39), Lake (3), Lane (91), Lincoln (7), Linn (27), Malheur (23), Marion (112), Morrow (3), Multnomah (337), Polk (21), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (45), Union (17), Wasco (13), Washington (155), and Yamhill (20).

The OHA also reports 4 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s death toll to 812.

The deaths occurred between November 14th and November 18th and were people between 70 and 83 years of age.

3 of the 4 people had confirmed underlying conditions.

412 people are hospitalized by the virus Friday.

91 of those patients are in intensive care.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Oregon Wildfire Recap: 9 Killed, 24K Claims Filed, 1.2 Million Acres Burned, 4K Homes Destroyed
President Trump's Campaign Retreats From Key Claim In Pennsylvania Lawsuit
Oregon's Statewide "Freeze" Due To COVID Surge Begins
Former Postal Worker Headed To Prison
New Covid Rules For Employers And Workplaces Start Monday In Oregon