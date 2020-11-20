Oregon Sets Yet Another COVID-19 Record Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. – Another record setting day in Oregon Friday.
The Oregon Health Authority reports 1,306 new COVID-19 cases.
That’s the highest number of the pandemic.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (15), Clackamas (78), Clatsop (9), Columbia (20), Coos (8), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (60), Douglas (39), Grant (27), Harney (4), Hood River (3), Jackson (84), Jefferson (11), Josephine (18), Klamath (39), Lake (3), Lane (91), Lincoln (7), Linn (27), Malheur (23), Marion (112), Morrow (3), Multnomah (337), Polk (21), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (45), Union (17), Wasco (13), Washington (155), and Yamhill (20).
The OHA also reports 4 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s death toll to 812.
The deaths occurred between November 14th and November 18th and were people between 70 and 83 years of age.
3 of the 4 people had confirmed underlying conditions.
412 people are hospitalized by the virus Friday.
91 of those patients are in intensive care.