Oregon Sets Three COVID-19 Records Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. – Thursday was a record setting day in Oregon…and not in a good way.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,224 new cases and 20 more deaths from the virus.
Those are the largest daily numbers since the start of the pandemic.
The State’s totals are now at 60,873 cases and 808 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (16), Clackamas (121), Clatsop (2), Columbia (14), Coos (8), Crook (6), Curry (6), Deschutes (31), Douglas (21), Grant (3), Harney (5), Hood River (8), Jackson (89), Jefferson (10), Josephine (13), Klamath (20), Lake (5), Lane (130), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (21), Marion (84), Morrow (1), Multnomah (376), Polk (20), Umatilla (20), Union (8), Wasco (8), Washington (127), and Yamhill (36).
The deaths occurred between October 29th and November 18 and were people between 30 and 95 years of age.
10 people had confirmed underlying conditions.
7 of the people are from the Portland area.
Meanwhile, the state also reported a record day for hospitalizations.
There are 414 people hospitalized by COVID-19 today in Oregon.
That’s the highest number ever recorded.
Of those patients, 96 are in Intensive Care.