Oregon Sets New Single Day COVID-19 Death Record
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon Tuesday set a new COVID-19 record for MOST DEATHS reported in a single day with 36.
The Oregon Health Authority says the deaths occurred between November 16th and December 7th and were people between 64 and 97 years of age.
26 people had confirmed underlying conditions.
The state’s death toll is now at 1,080.
Oregon has now surpassed 87,000 COVID-19 cases with 1,341 more reported Tuesday.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (21), Clackamas (114), Clatsop (12), Columbia (10), Coos (8), Crook (11), Curry (6), Deschutes (34), Douglas (27), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (106), Jefferson (28), Josephine (25), Klamath (40), Lake (7), Lane (109), Lincoln (10), Linn (48), Malheur (10), Marion (116), Morrow (5), Multnomah (286), Polk (16), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (40), Union (9), Wasco (13), Washington (173), Wheeler (3), Yamhill (24)
553 Oregonians are hospitalized today by COVID-19.
That’s 12 fewer than Monday.
127 of those patients are in Intensive Care.
That’s 7 more than yesterday.