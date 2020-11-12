Oregon Sets New COVID-19 Record
PORTLAND, Ore. – A new COVID-19 record is set in Oregon Thursday.
The Oregon Health Authority reports 1,122 new cases and 4 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 53,779 cases and 746 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (20), Clackamas (102), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deschutes (28), Douglas (14), Grant (4), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (123), Jefferson (1), Josephine (4), Klamath (9), Lane (65), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Marion (102), Morrow (3), Multnomah (351), Polk (19), Umatilla (44), Union (2), Wasco (5), Washington (169), and Yamhill (26).
It’s believed the recent spike is due to small social gatherings, including at least 5 Halloween events and a party with more than 100 people in attendance.
The deaths occurred occurred between November 5th and November 11th and were people between 35 and 95 years of age.
Two of the four people had confirmed underlying conditions.
The Oregon Health Authority urges all Oregonians to:
- Limit social gatherings to your household, or no more than six people if the gathering includes those from outside your household.
- Reduce the frequency of those social gatherings (the majority of Oregonians are now socializing 3 times or less every two weeks).
- Keep the same six people in your social gathering circle.
- While these social gathering precautions are in place for the nine counties covered by Governor Brown’s “pause” declaration, they are effective COVID-19 prevention steps for all Oregonians.
Between November 2nd and November 8th, COVID-19 infections in Oregon were up 46 percent compared to the week before.
The 5,177 new cases were a weekly record for the 3rd straight week.
The virus infection rate rose sharply during that same time span to almost 12 percent.
People between 20 and 49 accounted for 55 percent of the cases.