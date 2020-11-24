Oregon Sets Daily COVID-19 Death Record
PORTLAND, Ore. – A record 21 new COVID-19 deaths are reported by the Oregon Health Authority Tuesday.
That brings the state’s death toll to 847.
The deaths occurred between October 25th and November 23rd and were people between 33 and 94 years of age.
13 of the 21 people who died were from the Portland-Metro area.
14 of the people had confirmed underlying conditions.
Meanwhile, the OHA also reports 1,011 new COVID-19 cases.
That brings the state’s total to 67,333 cases.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (20), Clackamas (106), Clatsop (7), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (3), Curry (7), Deschutes (44), Douglas (19), Grant (4), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (56), Jefferson (12), Josephine (11), Klamath (16), Lake (9), Lane (57), Lincoln (23), Linn (21), Malheur (17), Marion (113), Morrow (5), Multnomah (150), Polk (30), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (34), Union (4), Wasco (9), Washington (183), and Yamhill (24).
–Hospitalizations On The Rise—
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Oregon.
As of Tuesday, 474 people are in the hospital with the virus.
That’s 18 more than Monday.
113 of those patients are in intensive care.
That’s 4 more than Monday.