Oregon Sets COVID-19 Hospitalization Records For 2nd Day In A Row

PORTLAND, Ore. – For the second day in a row, Oregon has set new COVID-19 records.
665 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus and 172 of those patients are in the ICU.
Those are the highest numbers ever recorded.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports 1,991 new cases today and 8 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (25), Benton (12), Clackamas (143), Clatsop (40), Columbia (80), Coos (23), Crook (10), Curry (15), Deschutes (46), Douglas (209), Gilliam (2), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (247), Jefferson (8), Josephine (129), Klamath (8), Lane (144), Lincoln (24), Linn (38), Malheur (16), Marion (116), Morrow (21), Multnomah (157), Polk (48), Tillamook (13), Umatilla (121), Union (16), Wallowa (2), Wasco (18), Washington (199), Wheeler (3), and Yamhill (50).
Oregon’s 2,913rd COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 10 at St Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,914th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on August 4 and died on August 8 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,915th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on July 27 and died on August 1 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,916th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 9 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,917th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 10 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,918th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on July 20 and died on August 9 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,919th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 10 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,920th COVID-19 death is a 39-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on July 20 and died on August 8 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
As of today, 2,530,218 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,338,390 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/ypdBl3XxR0
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) August 11, 2021
