Oregon Sets Another Grim COVID-19 Record
PORTLAND, Ore. – Another grim COVID-19 milestone for Oregon Tuesday.
The Oregon Health Authority reports 24 more deaths from the virus.
That’s the highest daily number during the pandemic. It also brings the state’s death toll to 936.
The deaths occurred between October 28th and November 29th and were people between the ages of 56 and 96.
At least 16 people had underlying conditions.
The state also reports 1,233 new COVID-19 cases today.
270 of those cases come from Multnomah County, while 158 come from Washington County, and 148 come from Clackamas County.
76,754 Oregonians have now had the virus.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (19), Clackamas (148), Clatsop (7), Columbia (6), Coos (14), Crook (4), Curry (6), Deschutes (60), Douglas (8), Grant (3), Harney (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (72), Jefferson (19), Josephine (11), Klamath (37), Lake (5), Lane (75), Lincoln (21), Linn (27), Malheur (11), Marion (146), Morrow (5), Multnomah (270), Polk (24), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (23), Union (9), Wasco (6), Washington (158), Wheeler (2), and Yamhill (14).