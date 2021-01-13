Oregon Set To Expand COVID Vaccinations
Portland, Ore. – In a 5:00 p.m. press release, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced the expansion of vaccinations to Oregon seniors 65 and older, child care workers, early learning staff along with K-12 educators and staff.
The announcement comes on the heels of the announcement by the federal government that it would be releasing its reserve doses.
“While this is an unexpected change in course from the federal government, receiving more vaccines is welcome news for states — and Oregon is ready to devote all resources necessary to ramp up distribution with our health care partners,” said Governor Brown. “The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon National Guard have already begun working with hospitals, pharmacies, and local public health partners to ensure Oregon seniors and educators have ready access to a vaccine. We will be detailing plans on Friday for the rapid deployment of vaccines to health care providers and mass vaccination sites across Oregon.
The expansion will start on January 23, when additional vaccine shipments are expected to begin arriving from the federal government.
We expect to learn more about the expansion at a Friday news conference.