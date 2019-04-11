Oregon Senate Passes Plastic Straw Ban
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 11, 2019 @ 2:12 PM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Plastic straws could be off the menu under a measure making its way through the Oregon Legislature.

The Oregon Senate voted 23-6 Thursday to prohibit restaurants from providing single-use plastic straws unless a customer asks. Drive-thrus could still be able to offer straws.

Sen. Michael Dembrow, a Democrat from Portland, said that single-use plastics may be convenient, but they carry long-term environmental costs.

Oregon would become the second in the nation after California to enact such a measure. Cities – including Seattle, New York City, and Portland – have also moved to ban plastic straws.

The proposal now goes to the House for consideration.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Man on Sailboat Off Oregon Coast Accused of Dealing Meth Portland Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Marijuana A Front Row Seat For Portland Flooding Homeless Pets From Houston Here Now Looking For Forever Homes Three Deadly Crashes In Less Than 12 Hours Flood Watch For Portland Metro Area – Minor Flooding Possible
Comments