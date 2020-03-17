      Breaking News
Oregon Sees Largest Jump In New Cases Of Coronavrius With 18 New On Tuesday

Mar 17, 2020 @ 1:57pm

Portland, Ore. — Information below is directly from the Oregon Health Authority.

Oregon now has a total of 65 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority announced 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus as of 10:30 a.m. today.

OHA is reporting 18 total new cases in the following counties: Clackamas (4), Linn (5), Marion (1), Multnomah (1) and Washington (7). Of the Linn County cases at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, four were previously reported by Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs in a media released last evening. These results came in after OHA updated its daily count. OHA updates it daily count on the website once a day.

