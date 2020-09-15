Oregon Seeks Presidential Disaster Declaration
This photo taken by Talent, Ore., resident Kevin Jantzer shows the destruction of his hometown as wildfires ravaged the central Oregon town near Medford late Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Kevin Jantzer via AP)
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for the ongoing wildfires in the state.
Brown made the request Monday, saying it would bring much needed resources to Oregon’s response and recovery efforts.
“Oregon is strong. Oregon is resilient. But to fight fires of this scale, we need all the help we can get,” Brown said in a news release.
The request includes additional communications resources, damage assessment teams, search and rescue support, debris management, as well as shelter and medical assistance. Individual assistance for the counties and tribes was also included in the request.
A federal emergency declaration was granted for the state last week.