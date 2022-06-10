      Weather Alert

Oregon Secretary Of State Orders Post Election Audit In Clackamas County

Jun 10, 2022 @ 2:41pm
An election worker examines a ballot at the Clackamas County Elections office on Thursday, May 19, 2022, Oregon City, Ore. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Secretary of State is ordering Clackamas County to audit the results of the May Primary Election.

Post-election audits are standard practice in Oregon, but a ballot printing error forced the County to correct thousands of ballots with faulty bar codes.

The County will audit the results of the election, plus the results of the ballot duplication process.

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan says County voters can trust the results of their election.

TAGS
audit clackamas county election Oregon post-election primary Secretary of State Shemia Fagan
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Sheriff's Deputy Released From Hospital After Crash That Killed 2, Critically Injured 4
Gas & Diesel Prices Continue To Set New Record Highs
Deal Reached To Avert Nurses Strike At St. Vincent As Talks Continue At Other Providence Hospitals
Blumenauer Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge Opens July 31st
Connect With Us Listen To Us On