Oregon Secretary Of State Orders Post Election Audit In Clackamas County

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Secretary of State is ordering Clackamas County to audit the results of the May Primary Election.
Post-election audits are standard practice in Oregon, but a ballot printing error forced the County to correct thousands of ballots with faulty bar codes.
The County will audit the results of the election, plus the results of the ballot duplication process.
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan says County voters can trust the results of their election.
