Oregon Secretary of State Gives Update on Brain Cancer Treatment
By Grant McHill
|
Dec 13, 2018 @ 5:11 PM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson has released a video statement updating people on his treatment for a brain tumor.

Richardson had announced in June the presence of a “small, cancerous brain tumor.” Since then, he said Thursday that the “three most recent” MRIs show the tumor has not grown.

The Statesman Journal reports Richardson said the “most challenging” effect of his treatment is its impact on his speech patterns.

Richardson has been absent from public events.

The Secretary of State’s office hasn’t released the specific type of cancer or his prognosis.

Richardson, an attorney from southern Oregon, was elected in 2016 as Oregon’s first Republican secretary of state since 1985.

