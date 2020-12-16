Three Oregon Kids Missing From Foster Homes
Portland, Ore -The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find three foster kids that are missing.
Clarence Windom, age 18, a teenager in foster care who went missing from Salem on Oct. 15, 2020. He is believed to be in danger. He knows the Salem area and its unhoused encampments well.
Mataya Gearhart, age 17, a foster child who went missing from Portland. on Dec. 5, 2020. She is believed to be in danger. It is believed she might have traveled out of Oregon.
Quinton Pauley, age 18, a teenager in foster care, who went missing from Portland on Dec. 7, 2020. He is believed to be in danger. He is known to frequent the surrounding areas of the Max Station near SE Holgate Blvd and SE 92nd Ave in Portland.
ODHS asks the public for help in the effort to find him and to contact 911 or local law enforcement if they believe they see him.