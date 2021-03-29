Watch: Oregon Schools Continue To Return To In-Person Instruction
SALEM, Ore. — As more students continue to return to in-person instruction in the classroom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill as well as educators and students from the Governor’s Healthy Schools Reopening Council will broadcast a message on Monday afternoon.
You can catch the message at 1pm via Governor’s Facebook page.
