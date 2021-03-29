      Weather Alert

Watch: Oregon Schools Continue To Return To In-Person Instruction

Mar 29, 2021 @ 12:10pm
SALEM, Ore. — As more students continue to return to in-person instruction in the classroom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill as well as educators and students from the Governor’s Healthy Schools Reopening Council will broadcast a message on Monday afternoon.

You can catch the message at 1pm via Governor’s Facebook page.

I’m joining Colt Gill, Director of the Oregon Department of Education, as well as Superintendent Christy Perry from…

Posted by Governor Kate Brown on Monday, March 29, 2021

