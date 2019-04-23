Oregon SB 1008 and what it could mean for the release of Kip Kinkel.

Oregon SB 1008 is set to pass but what does it mean? It requires the court to be included in the judgment in the documented age of the defendant at the time of committing an offense if the defendant is sentenced to a term of incarceration and physical custody of defendant is related to the age of the defendant at the time of committing an offense. In short, this is reforming how we look at juvenile sentencing in comparison to adult sentencing. To learn more about this bill, listen to Kevin Mannix below.

