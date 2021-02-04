Oregon Saw Several COVID-19 Increases Last Week
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority says during the week of January 25th through January 31st, the state saw an increase in new daily COVID-19 cases, virus hospitalizations, and deaths from the virus.
Cases jumped 16 percent, while hospitalizes were up 14 percent.
The percentage of positive tests increased slightly to 5.4 percent.
People ages 20 to 49 have accounted for 52 percent of the state’s cases, while people 70 and older make up 77 percent of Oregon’s virus related deaths.