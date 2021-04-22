Oregon Restaurant Industry Struggling, A New Film Highlights Issues
In this March 15, 2020, file photo, a Red Robin restaurant in Tigard, Ore., has closed some tables in order to maintain social distancing between diners per CDC guidelines. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)
PORTLAND, Ore– A new documentary style film chronicles the restaurant industry in Oregon during Covid-19. Greg Higgins Chef-Owner of Higgins Restaurant teamed up with Brian Kimmel of Optic Nerve Productions to give an accurate video history of the impacts to the restaurant community. The film titled “Unsavory Times” looks at farming and bringing products to the restaurant community. The film spans the time frame from the end of March 2020 to Thanksgiving weekend.
Restaurants are seen having to deal with all the changing protocols and regulations. Social unrest, riots, and wildfires are taken into account. Greg Higgins says, ” You can quantify it different ways. Being obstinate and having patience is necessary to get through these kinds of things.”
The film premiered last night followed by a panel discussion with another restaurant owner and the Oregon Restaurant Association.
You can see the 29 minute production at:
https://watch.showandtell.film/watch/unsavorytimes-ohs