Oregon Resort Damaged In Fire

MERLIN, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a fire has destroyed much of a resort on the Rogue River in Southern Oregon.
The Statesman Journal reports the Rural Metro fire department in Josephine County confirmed a “major fire incident” around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Galice Resort west of Grants Pass.
Multiple agencies responded to put out the blaze and stop it from spreading into the nearby forest.
Authorities say the resort’s restaurant, store and boat shed burned, while the lodge may have been less impacted.
Mary Lou Thomason, whose family has owned the combination restaurant, store and rafting service since 1981, told the Grants Pass Daily Courier “it went so fast.”
Fire officials said no injuries were reported.