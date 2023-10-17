Oregon Republican Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer Declines To Vote For Jim Jordan As Speaker Of The House

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 17: U.S. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR) listens as the House of Representatives votes for a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on October 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House has been without an elected leader since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted from the speakership on October 4 in a move led by a small group of conservative members of his own party. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Oregon Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer did not cast her vote in favor of Jim Jordan during his initial bid for the position of Speaker of the House. Following this decision, Rep. Chavez-DeRemer released an official statement, which read as follows:

“Aided and abetted by every single House Democrat, just eight members of the Republican Conference chose to punish Speaker McCarthy for working in a bipartisan manner to avoid a debt default and a government shutdown. Some members then deployed similar hardline tactics to deprive Steve Scalise of the speakership. Now, allies of Jim Jordan are resorting to threats against anyone who refuses to back him. It’s clear that the Republican Conference is still divided, and I’m deeply concerned that the chaos of the last few weeks would only continue if Congressman Jordan becomes speaker.

Throughout this unprecedented process, my focus has been on working for the people of Oregon. My constituents don’t want to see nonstop chaos coming out of D.C. Until we can find clear consensus among the Republican Conference, it’s time to give expanded authority to Speaker Pro Tempore McHenry so the House can resume governing. In the meantime, I’m supporting Kevin McCarthy because he’s the only member who’s received anywhere close to the 217 votes needed to select a speaker. I’ll continue to reassess where things stand as this process plays out.

We must refocus on what really matters. Israel is at war, our southern border is not secure, fentanyl is poisoning our children, and government funding is set to run out just before Thanksgiving. I’ll continue doing what I believe is best for my district and being a champion for Oregon.”