Oregon Reports Two Suspected Heat-Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office reports two people have died from suspected hyperthermia during this week’s heat wave.
One death happened in Portland on Monday. There’s no word on where the second person died. Though the official cause of the deaths may not be confirmed for several months.
The medical examiner says the deaths are “potentially related” to the heat wave.
“This designation as a heat-related death is preliminary and further investigation may reveal a cause of death that’s unrelated to hyperthermia,” a news release stated.
The state has requested that county medical examiners keep track of deaths that are potentially related to the heat wave. There were 73 in Multnomah County and more than 115 statewide last summer.