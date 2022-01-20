Oregon Reports Second Highest Graduation Rate In History

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Education says the statewide graduation rate for the class of 2020-21 is 80.6 percent.
That’s the second highest rate in history.
However, it’s also a 2 percent decrease from last year.
“The data released today both demonstrates the tremendous resilience of Oregon’s youth and makes it clear that COVID-19 not only had a disproportionate impact on the health of Oregon’s communities of color, it also had a far greater impact on students of color,” ODE Director Colt Gill said. “We know districts continue to work hard to help those students still making progress towards graduation. Over the summer, districts spent $24 million in funds allocated by Governor Brown and the Legislature to help more than 18,000 high school students earn credits towards graduation. Districts are also using funds from the Student Success Act to improve access and opportunities for students who have been historically underserved in the education system. Through unprecedented engagement with their communities, every district has their own plan to address student achievement.”
In Portland, Portland Public Schools reports a graduation rate of 84.4 percent.
That’s slightly up from last year’s 83.7 percent.
Additionally, 90% of the Class of 2021 graduated within 5 years.
“We are proud of our students for their resilience and tenacity during a time when the pandemic has brought about significant disruptions to public education and their learning experience,” shared Guadalupe Guerrero, Superintendent of Portland Public Schools. “We attribute the continued positive and incremental growth in our students earning a high school diploma at PPS to the dedicated efforts of our educators, staff and community partners to wrap around each one of our students’ success.”
Here’s more from the Oregon Department of Education:
The table below shows how some student groups fared since the 2010-2011 cohort graduated in 2014:
Student group
Class of 2014[1]
Class of 2021[2]
Difference
All
72.0
80.6
8.6
Asian
85.9
91.9
6.0
Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
68.8
69.8
1.0
American Indian/Alaska Native
53.5
67.0
13.5
Black/African American
60.2
73.5
13.3
Hispanic/Latino
64.9
77.0
12.1
Former English Learners (proficient prior to high school)
69.9
84.2
14.3
English Learners in High School
51.7
64.4
12.7
Special Education
51.1
66.1
15.0
Other key findings from the data:
