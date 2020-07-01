Oregon Reports Record COVID-19 Case Count Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. – 281 more Oregonians have tested positive for COVID-19…or are presumed to have it.
That’s the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic.
The most new cases come from Washington County with 48., followed by 42 from Umatilla County and 38 from Multnomah County.
The state now has 8,931 positive tests and presumed cases and 234,429 NEGATIVE tests.
Meanwhile, one more death is reported Wednesday.
That brings the total death toll to 208.
The 91-year-old woman lived in Marion County.
She had underlying medical conditions.
192 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, while 24 people are on a ventilator.
Over 2700 people are considered recovered.