Oregon Reports Over 2,300 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 More Virus-Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports just over 2,300 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more virus related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (19), Benton (41), Clackamas (218), Clatsop (14), Columbia (33), Coos (53), Crook (12), Curry (4), Deschutes (169), Douglas (59), Gilliam (1), Grant (68), Harney (27), Hood River (9), Jackson (106), Jefferson (21), Josephine (33), Klamath (39), Lake (9), Lane (143), Lincoln (28), Linn (119), Malheur (41), Marion (266), Morrow (7), Multnomah (319), Polk (45), Sherman (1), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (72), Union (16), Wallowa (13), Wasco (18), Washington (224) and Yamhill (53).
939 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.
That’s fiver fewer than Tuesday.
270 of those patients are in the ICU.
That’s 6 more than Tuesday.
Across Oregon, there are now 39 available adult ICU beds and 315 available adult NON-ICU beds.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGC98d. pic.twitter.com/vGRey3wRua
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) September 22, 2021
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGC98d. pic.twitter.com/vGRey3wRua
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) September 22, 2021