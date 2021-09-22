      Weather Alert

Oregon Reports Over 2,300 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 More Virus-Related Deaths

Sep 22, 2021 @ 2:43pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports just over 2,300 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more virus related deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (19), Benton (41), Clackamas (218), Clatsop (14), Columbia (33), Coos (53), Crook (12), Curry (4), Deschutes (169), Douglas (59), Gilliam (1), Grant (68), Harney (27), Hood River (9), Jackson (106), Jefferson (21), Josephine (33), Klamath (39), Lake (9), Lane (143), Lincoln (28), Linn (119), Malheur (41), Marion (266), Morrow (7), Multnomah (319), Polk (45), Sherman (1), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (72), Union (16), Wallowa (13), Wasco (18), Washington (224) and Yamhill (53).

939 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.

That’s fiver fewer than Tuesday.

270 of those patients are in the ICU.

That’s 6 more than Tuesday.

Across Oregon, there are now 39 available adult ICU beds and 315 available adult NON-ICU beds.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
LANDLORD TO TENANTS: No Vaccination, Then Pack Up & Move Out.
Portland Scraps Texas Boycott, Allocates Abortion Funds
Carpenters Go On Strike In Washington State
Oregon Reports 2,242 New COVID Cases; Releases New Breakthrough Report
COVID Closes Gladstone School
Connect With Us Listen To Us On