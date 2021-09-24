Oregon Reports Over 2,100 New COVID-19 Cases; New Modeling Released

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports just over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (38), Clackamas (153), Clatsop (10), Columbia (32), Coos (48), Crook (38), Curry (2), Deschutes (162), Douglas (53), Grant (11), Harney (24), Hood River (6), Jackson (90), Jefferson (42), Josephine (22), Klamath (58), Lake (24), Lane (171), Lincoln (18), Linn (148), Malheur (28), Marion (193), Morrow (8), Multnomah (275), Polk (33), Tillamook (17), Umatilla (93), Union (32), Wallowa (8), Wasco (24), Washington (161) and Yamhill (76).
Oregon’s 3,662nd COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 21 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,663rd COVID-19 related death is a 45-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept.12 and died on Sept. 23 at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,664th COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 9 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,665th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Sept. 17 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,666th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Sept. 4 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,667th COVID-19 related death is a 45-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Sept. 22 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,668th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Sept. 1 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,669th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Wallowa County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Sept. 20 her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,670th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept.16 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,671st COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 16 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,672nd COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept. 18 at Adventist Health Portland. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,673rd COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept. 22 PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,674th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 12 and died on Sept. 11 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,675th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 15 and died on Sept. 22 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,676th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Sept. 18 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,677th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Sept. 17 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,678th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Sept. 22 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,679th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 22 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,680th COVID-19 related death is a 46-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 22 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,681st COVID-19 related death is a 30-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,682nd COVID-19 related death is a 50-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Sept. 22 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
855 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus Friday.
That’s 30 fewer than Thursday.
268 patients are in the ICU.
That’s 5 more than Thursday.
Across Oregon, there are now 60 available adult ICU beds and 373 available adult NON-ICU beds.
As of today, 2,721,546 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,488,494 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
OREGON RELEASES NEW COVID-19 MODELING:
New COVID-19 modeling released Friday by the Oregon Health Authority projects continued decreases in cases and hospitalizations.
According to the report, the state’s virus reproductive rate was .91 on September 8th.
At that level of transmission, Oregon should average about 1,480 new daily cases and 81 hospitalizations between September 29th and October 12th.