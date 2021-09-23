Oregon Reports Over 1,800 New COVID Cases; Releases New Breakthrough Report

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports just over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more virus related deaths.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (22), Clackamas (133), Clatsop (18), Columbia (18), Coos (66), Crook (20), Curry (2), Deschutes (185), Douglas (67), Gilliam (2), Grant (4), Harney (11), Hood River (10), Jackson (90), Jefferson (39), Josephine (34), Klamath (49), Lake (11), Lane (141), Lincoln (8), Linn (65), Malheur (26), Marion (166), Morrow (7), Multnomah (231), Polk (48), Sherman (4), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (105), Union (13), Wallowa (11), Wasco (15), Washington (148) and Yamhill (54).
Oregon’s 3,650th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 21 at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,651st COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 21 at Mckenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,652nd COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 6 and died on Sept. 21 at Mckenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,653rd COVID-19 related death is a 41-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 17 and died on Sept.17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,654th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 5 and died on Sept. 19 at St. Anthony Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,655th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,656th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 15 and died on Sept. 20 at Mckenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,657th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 19 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,658th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 20 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,659th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Sept. 21 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,660th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Sept. 10 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,661st COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive on Sept. 11 and died on Sept. 18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Note: More information is known about Oregon’s 3,646th COVID-19 related death, a 43-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 17 and died on Sept. 16. She was originally reported as a Marion County resident.
There are 885 Oregonians hospitalized with the virus Thursday.
That’s 54 fewer than Wednesday.
263 patients are in the ICU.
That’s 7 fewer than Wednesday.
Across Oregon, there are 56 available adult ICU beds and 381 available adult NON-ICU beds.
OHA Releases New Breakthrough Report:
The Oregon Health Authority says about 23 percent of COVID-19 cases recorded between September 12th and September 18th were people who were fully vaccinated.
The average age of the 2,778 breakthrough cases was 49.
The OHA says the rate of COVID in unvaccinated people is about 4 times higher than in vaccinated people.
Only 4.5 percent of all the state’s breakthrough cases have led to hospitalizations.
Only .9 percent have led to death.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGC98d. pic.twitter.com/LYpGleKMKq
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) September 23, 2021
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGC98d. pic.twitter.com/LYpGleKMKq
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) September 23, 2021