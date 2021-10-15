Oregon Reports Over 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases, New Breakthrough Report Released

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports just over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases and 24 more virus-related deaths.
There are now 575 Oregonians hospitalized with the virus.
That’s 20 fewer than Wednesday.
146 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are 56 available adult ICU beds.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (26), Clackamas (87), Clatsop (7), Columbia (8), Coos (27), Crook (37), Curry (3), Deschutes (136), Douglas (39), Grant (10), Harney (13), Hood River (10), Jackson (56), Jefferson (21), Josephine (16), Klamath (48), Lake (6), Lane (93), Lincoln (11), Linn (22), Malheur (33), Marion (98), Morrow (4), Multnomah (132), Polk (37), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (75), Union (11), Wallowa (7), Wasco (25), Washington (88), Wheeler (5) and Yamhill (29)
NEW BREAKTHROUGH REPORT RELEASED
This week’s COVID-19 breakthrough report shows that about 73 percent of new cases in Oregon between October 3rd and October 9th were people who were unvaccinated.
The Oregon Health Authority also says the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently about 3.5 times higher than in vaccinated people.
Almost 4.5 percent of all breakthrough cases in Oregon have led to hospitalization.
1 percent have led to death.