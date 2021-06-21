Oregon Reports Only 78 New COVID-19 Cases, State Now 44,606 First Doses Away From 70 Percent

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority reports only 78 new COVID-19 cases Monday. However, the OHA says it’s taking that number with caution. That’s because cases are always lower on Monday.
Meanwhile, the state also reports 2 new virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (7), Clatsop (3), Columbia (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (3), Douglas (5), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Lane (13), Linn (8), Morrow (1), Multnomah (18), Union (1), Wasco (1), Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 2,755th COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman from Linn county who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 19 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2756th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Douglas county who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 20 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon is now 44,606 first vaccine doses away from reaching the state’s 70 percent threshold.
144 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today.
That’s 5 fewer than yesterday.
46 patients are in the ICU.