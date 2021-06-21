      Weather Alert

Oregon Reports Only 78 New COVID-19 Cases, State Now 44,606 First Doses Away From 70 Percent

Jun 21, 2021 @ 4:44pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority reports only 78 new COVID-19 cases Monday. However, the OHA says it’s taking that number with caution. That’s because cases are always lower on Monday.

Meanwhile, the state also reports 2 new virus-related deaths.

Here is the case and death information:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (7), Clatsop (3), Columbia (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (3), Douglas (5), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Lane (13), Linn (8), Morrow (1), Multnomah (18), Union (1), Wasco (1), Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2,755th COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman from Linn county who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 19 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2756th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Douglas county who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 20 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon is now 44,606 first vaccine doses away from reaching the state’s 70 percent threshold.

144 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today.

That’s 5 fewer than yesterday.

46 patients are in the ICU.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Entire Portland Police Rapid Response Team Resigns
Governor Inslee Chooses A Date To Reopen The State
Portland Police Officer Indicted Over Alleged Use Of Force Against Protester
NW Government Ignores The Rules When It Comes To Homeless, But Happy To Burn You
Police Release Name Of Man Shot To Death On Springwater Corridor
Connect With Us Listen To Us On