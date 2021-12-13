Oregon Reports Nearly 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases, 39 New Deaths

Portland, ORE. – The Oregon Health Authority says 1,387 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend. That’s between Friday, December 10, and Sunday, December 12.
OHA also reported 39 new deaths from that period, raising the state’s death toll to 5,420.
The report also says 408 COVID patients are in hospitals. There are 106 patients in Intensive Care Units.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (20), Clackamas (138), Clatsop (14), Columbia (39), Coos (46), Crook (5), Deschutes (101), Douglas (46), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (71), Jefferson (15), Josephine (55), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (108), Lincoln (20), Linn (81), Malheur (2), Marion (89), Morrow (2), Multnomah (218), Polk (15), Tillamook (28), Umatilla (8), Union (4), Wasco (7), Washington (190), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (44).