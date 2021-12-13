      Weather Alert

Oregon Reports Nearly 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases, 39 New Deaths

Dec 13, 2021 @ 3:12pm

Portland, ORE. – The Oregon Health Authority says 1,387 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend. That’s between Friday, December 10, and Sunday, December 12.

OHA also reported 39 new deaths from that period, raising the state’s death toll to 5,420.

The report also says 408 COVID patients are in hospitals. There are 106 patients in Intensive Care Units.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (20), Clackamas (138), Clatsop (14), Columbia (39), Coos (46), Crook (5), Deschutes (101), Douglas (46), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (71), Jefferson (15), Josephine (55), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (108), Lincoln (20), Linn (81), Malheur (2), Marion (89), Morrow (2), Multnomah (218), Polk (15), Tillamook (28), Umatilla (8), Union (4), Wasco (7), Washington (190), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (44).

TAGS
Coronavirus. COVID-19 deaths Oregon Oregon Health Authority
Popular Posts
FDA Expands Pfizer COVID Booster, Opens Extra Dose To Age 16
Supreme Court Won't Stop Texas Abortion Ban, But Lets Clinics Sue
Armed Carjacker Shot By Police On I-5 In North Portland Is Identified
Armed Intruder Shot & Killed By Resident In SE Portland
Winter Storm Blows In This Weekend
Connect With Us Listen To Us On