Oregon Reports Lowest Number Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations Since September

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 265 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (7), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (16), Douglas (17), Grant (3), Harney (3), Jackson (22), Jefferson (3), Josephine (15), Klamath (2), Lane (11), Lincoln (6), Linn (13), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (31), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (16), Union (5), Wasco (5), Washington (20) and Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 2,791st COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 8 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,792nd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on June 16 and died on July 7 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
99 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today. That’s one fewer than yesterday and the lowest number since September 14th.
26 patients are in the ICU.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/i9Vqr3i8x6
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 9, 2021
