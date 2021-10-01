Oregon Reports Just Under 1,700 New COVID-19 Cases; Updated Virus Modeling Released

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports just under 1,700 new COVID-19 cases and 24 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (29), Clackamas (56), Clatsop (12), Columbia (26), Coos (33), Crook (43), Curry (5), Deschutes (145), Douglas (35), Harney (21), Hood River (14), Jackson (72), Jefferson (14), Josephine (42), Klamath (96), Lake (14), Lane (153), Lincoln (18), Linn (81), Malheur (26), Marion (168), Morrow (10), Multnomah (174), Polk (74), Sherman (1), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (60), Union (15), Wallowa (4), Wasco (21), Washington (131) and Yamhill (74).
Oregon’s 3,792nd COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 22 at Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,793rd COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died Sept. 1 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,794th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Sept. 10 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,795th COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 29 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,796th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 29 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,797th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Sept. 29 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,798th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,799th COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Sept. 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,800th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Crook County who died on Sept. 14 at his residence. Date of positive test is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,801st COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept. 29 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,802nd COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Sept. 30 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,803rd COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Josephine County who died on Sept. 27 at his residence. Date of positive test is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,804th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive on Sept. 11 and died on Sept. 23 at St. Charles Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,805th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 27 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,806th COVID-19 related death is a 96-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 22 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,807th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Sept. 6 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,808th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept. 30 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,809th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,810th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 20 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,811th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 30 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,812th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept. 25 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,813th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Sept. 24 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,814th COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old woman who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Sept. 25 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,815th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 27 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
792 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus Friday.
That’s 24 fewer than Thursday.
223 of those patients are in the ICU.
That’s 8 fewer than yesterday.
Across Oregon, there are 49 available adult ICU beds and 320 available adult non-ICU beds.
OHA RELEASES NEW COVID-19 MODELING:
The latest COVID-19 modeling released by the Oregon Health Authority Friday forecasts a continued decline in new daily cases and hospitalizations.
According to the report, the state’s virus reproductive rate was .81 on September 15th.
If that level of transmission remains, it’s projected the state would see an average of 955 new daily cases and 56 hospitalizations for the two-week period between October 6th and October 19th.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/ysLZoA3aoO
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) October 1, 2021
