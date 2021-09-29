      Weather Alert

Oregon Reports Just Over 2,000 More COVID-19 Cases, 21 New Virus-Related Deaths

Sep 29, 2021 @ 2:49pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports just over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more virus related deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (24), Benton (32), Clackamas (131), Clatsop (6), Columbia (23), Coos (53), Crook (24), Curry (10), Deschutes 205), Douglas (53), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (14), Hood River (11), Jackson (135), Jefferson (40), Josephine (16), Klamath (48), Lake (10), Lane (100), Lincoln (46), Linn (95), Malheur (32), Marion (217), Morrow (11), Multnomah (193), Polk (95), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (80), Union (32), Wallowa (11), Wasco (26), Washington (182) and Yamhill (46)

811 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today.

That’s 11 fewer than Tuesday.

235 of those patients are in the ICU.

That’s two fewer than Thursday.

Across Oregon, there are now 56 available adult ICU beds and 345 available adult non-ICU beds.

As of today, 2,734,440 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,505,080 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

 

