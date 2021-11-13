Oregon Reports Just Over 1,800 New COVID Cases Since Wednesday, New Breakthrough Report Released

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority has recorded 1,811 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 more virus related-deaths since Wednesday.
About 480 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus. 120 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are 58 available adult ICU beds.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (37), Clackamas (203), Clatsop (9), Columbia (26), Coos (11), Crook (9), Curry (3), Deschutes (156), Douglas (85), Gilliam (10), Grant (4), Hood River (5), Jackson (95), Jefferson (22), Josephine (37), Klamath (71), Lake (11), Lane (155), Lincoln (25), Linn (133), Malheur (2), Marion (101), Morrow (7), Multnomah (274), Polk (31), Sherman (2), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (22), Union (4), Wasco (8), Washington (165) and Yamhill (68).
Oregon reports 1,008 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 10 and 803 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 11.
Oregon’s 4,731st COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Sept. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,732nd COVID-19 related death is a 54-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 7 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,733rd COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,734th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 5 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,735th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 28 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,736th COVID-19 related death is a 54-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 29 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,737th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 1 and died on Nov. 9 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,738th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov.4 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,739th COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 4 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,740th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died on Nov. 7 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,741st COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 9 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,742nd COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 25 and died on Oct. 27 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,743rd COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Nov. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,744th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 10 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,745th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Oct. 19 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,746th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Oct. 22 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,747th COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 6 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,748th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 23 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,749th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 11 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,750th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 10 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
NEW BREAKTHROUGH REPORT RELEASED
The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 breakthrough report released Friday finds that 71 percent of the state’s cases between October 31st and November 6th were unvaccinated people.
The average age of those breakthrough cases was 45.
To date, just over 4 percent of breakthrough cases have lead to hospitalization and 1 percent have lead to death.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/cRF8knPPV4
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) November 12, 2021
