Oregon Reports Just Over 1,200 More COVID-19 Cases, New Report Forecasts Decreases

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports just over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (18), Clackamas (65), Clatsop (6), Columbia (17), Coos (29), Crook (45), Curry (2), Deschutes (88), Douglas (44), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (5), Jackson (56), Jefferson (17), Josephine (23), Klamath (80), Lake (7), Lane (87), Lincoln (16), Linn (93), Malheur (32), Marion (125), Morrow (8), Multnomah (148), Polk (16), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (28), Union (14), Wallowa (2), Wasco (17), Washington (88) and Yamhill (26).
Oregon’s 4,142nd COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 13 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,143rd COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Oct. 11 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,144th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,145th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,146th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 8. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,147th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 14 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,148th COVID-19 related death is a 46-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 6 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,149th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Oct. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,150th COVID-19 related death is a 50-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 25 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,151st COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Oct. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,152nd COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive on July 26 and died on Sept. 14 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,153rd COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died on Oct. 13 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions
Oregon’s 4,154th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 20 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,155th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,156th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Sept. 25 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,157th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on July 26 and died on Sept. 23 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,158th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Sept. 19 and died on Oct. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,159th COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 13 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,160th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 14 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,161st COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 8 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Just over 560 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus Friday.
That’s 12 fewer than Thursday.
136 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are now 55 available adult ICU beds.
NEW REPORT FORECASTS DECREASES
The Oregon Health Authority’s latest COVID-19 modeling shows a continued decrease in new daily cases and hospitalizations through the end of the month.
According to the report, the virus reproduction rate was .91 in Oregon at the end of last month.
If that transmission continues, Oregon will see about 900 new daily cases and 54 more hospitalizations between October 20th and November 2nd.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/eSZmYW8ljV
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) October 15, 2021
