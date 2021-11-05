Oregon Reports Just Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 1,141 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more virus related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (18), Clackamas (85), Clatsop (3), Columbia (20), Coos (20), Crook (16), Curry (2), Deschutes (118), Douglas (41), Gilliam (2), Grant (15), Harney (11), Hood River (5), Jackson (53), Jefferson (22), Josephine (17), Klamath (39), Lake (4), Lane (84), Lincoln (11), Linn (58), Malheur (11), Marion (108), Morrow (1), Multnomah (131), Polk (23), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (35), Union (14), Wallowa (4), Wasco (9), Washington (110), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (43).
Oregon’s 4,544th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Morrow County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 15 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,545th COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Oct. 11 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,546th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Oct. 6 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,547th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,548th COVID-19 related death is a 54-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 5 and died on Sept. 20 at Portland VA Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,549th COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,550th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Marion County who died on July 14 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,551st COVID-19 related death is a 97-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 25 and died on Oct. 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,552nd COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old woman from Marion County who died on Nov. 7, 2020 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,553rd COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died on Nov. 3 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,554th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Nov. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,555th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Crook County who died on Feb. 1 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,556th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Nov. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,557th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Washington County who died on Jan. 1 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,558th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 29 at St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale, Washington. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,559th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 31 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,560th COVID-19 related death is a 36-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Oct. 28 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,561st COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 26 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,562nd COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Nov. 3 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
About 530 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus Friday.
That’s 1 more than Thursday.
Nearly 140 patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are 59 available adult ICU beds.
Oregon has now administered 3,331,815 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 67 doses of Pfizer Pediatric, 2,052,870 doses of Moderna and 231,477 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/YPaZlE1BQX
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) November 5, 2021
