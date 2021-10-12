      Weather Alert

Oregon Reports Highest Number Of New COVID-19 Related Deaths Since Start Of Pandemic

Oct 12, 2021 @ 2:20pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 82 more COVID-19 related deaths.

That’s the highest number reported in a single day during the pandemic.

The OHA says it’s due, in part, to a death data reconciliation.

Also reported Tuesday are about 1,400 new cases.

585 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.

That’s about 60 fewer than Monday.

Almost 150 of those patients are in the ICU.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (34), Clackamas (83), Clatsop (4), Columbia (14), Coos (34), Crook (63), Curry (3), Deschutes (92), Douglas (39), Gilliam (2), Grant (17), Harney (21), Hood River (9), Jackson (63), Jefferson (13), Josephine (24), Klamath (84), Lake (14), Lane (119), Lincoln (8), Linn (48), Malheur (45), Marion (112), Morrow (10), Multnomah (118), Polk (64), Sherman (2), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (96), Union (8), Wallowa (5), Wasco (28), Washington (83) and Yamhill (51).

