      Weather Alert

Oregon Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Count Since Start Of Pandemic

Sep 25, 2020 @ 1:20pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 457 new COVID-19 cases.

That’s the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic.

It also brings the state’s total to 32,314 cases.

This is the highest daily case count since the beginning of the pandemic in Oregon. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (11), Clackamas (33), Clatsop (73), Columbia (7), Coos (3), Deschutes (17), Jackson (14), Jefferson (4), Josephine (2), Klamath (1), Lake (3), Lane (50), Lincoln (2), Linn (12), Malheur (20), Marion (58), Morrow (4), Multnomah (62), Polk (8), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union (4), Wasco (3), Washington (51), and Yamhill (5).

The OHA also reports 3 new deaths.

The deaths occurred between September 1st and September 23rd and were people between 76 and 85.

2 of the 3 people had underlying conditions.

199 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while about 5500 people have recovered.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro