Oregon Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Count Since Start Of Pandemic
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 457 new COVID-19 cases.
That’s the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic.
It also brings the state’s total to 32,314 cases.
This is the highest daily case count since the beginning of the pandemic in Oregon. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (11), Clackamas (33), Clatsop (73), Columbia (7), Coos (3), Deschutes (17), Jackson (14), Jefferson (4), Josephine (2), Klamath (1), Lake (3), Lane (50), Lincoln (2), Linn (12), Malheur (20), Marion (58), Morrow (4), Multnomah (62), Polk (8), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union (4), Wasco (3), Washington (51), and Yamhill (5).
The OHA also reports 3 new deaths.
The deaths occurred between September 1st and September 23rd and were people between 76 and 85.
2 of the 3 people had underlying conditions.
199 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while about 5500 people have recovered.