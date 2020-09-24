Oregon Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Case Count Since July
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 382 new COVID-19 cases.
That’s the highest daily case count since Mid-July.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (4), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Crook (1), Deschutes (5), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (20), Jefferson (5), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (38), Linn (15), Malheur (15), Marion (48), Morrow (4), Multnomah (92), Polk (3), Umatilla (11), Union (4), Wasco (6), Washington (50), and Yamhill (6).
The OHA also reports 2 new deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s total death toll to 539.
An 88-year-old Douglas County man died on September 20th, while an 82-year-old Malheur County man died on September 22nd.
Both men had underlying medical conditions. 1
87 people are now hospitalized with the virus, while about 5,500 people are recovered.