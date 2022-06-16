Oregon Reports First Monkeypox Case

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported the state’s first probable case of monkeypox.
An adult man who traveled to a community with confirmed cases is in isolation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awaiting test results. Health officials are taking steps to identify individuals at potential risk for exposure.
hMPXV, the human version of the monkeypox virus, is in the same group as smallpox, although it is much harder to catch and not as severe.
OHA says there are two strains of this virus and the one that’s circulating now causes milder disease.
“hMPXV does not spread easily between people, so the risk to other people is generally very low,” said Dr. Richard Leman, Public Health Physician with OHA.
Monkeypox can be transmitted from person-to-person, although people are most often infected by handling wild animals. The virus can be spread through prolonged, close contact either skin-to-skin or by coming in contact with fluid from lesions. The least common way of spread is from large respiratory droplets.