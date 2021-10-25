Oregon Reports Almost 2,300 New COVID-19 Cases From Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority reports almost 2,300 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more virus-related deaths from the weekend.
Just over 570 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus Monday.
That’s about 40 more than Sunday.
123 patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are now about 60 available ICU beds.
Oregon has now administered 3,242,869 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,945,807 doses of Moderna and 224,979 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (53), Clackamas (203), Clatsop (8), Columbia (34), Coos (42), Crook (21), Curry (7), Deschutes (231), Douglas (79), Gilliam (2), Grant (2), Harney (5), Hood River (19), Jackson (108), Jefferson (38), Josephine (46), Klamath (61), Lake (9), Lane (203), Lincoln (43), Linn (150), Malheur (16), Marion (187), Morrow (7), Multnomah (329), Polk (31), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (32), Union (17), Wasco (24), Wallowa (7), Washington (223) and Yamhill (40).
Oregon reports 961 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 22, 509 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 23 and 823 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 24.
Oregon’s 2,768th and 2,518th COVID-19 related deaths, reported on June 29 and May 7 respectively, were identified to be the same person. Because of this update, we are renumbering our reports to start with 4,284 today.
Due to an unexpected issue with the server that hosts Opera, the COVID-19 case database, Opera was down from 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 through 9 p.m. on Oct. 23. Case counts from Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 are lower than expected. We may see an increase in the total number of cases reported tomorrow, as local public health authorities work through a backlog of cases today.
Oregon’s 4,284th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 20 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,285th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Oct. 20 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,286th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 21. Location of COVID-19 related death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,287th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Oct. 15 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,288th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 17 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,289th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,290th COVID-19 related death is a 102-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Oct. 16 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,291st COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 19. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,292nd COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,293rd COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,294th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Oct. 22 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,295th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 23 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.