Oregon Reports Almost 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports almost 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and 41 more virus-related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (44), Clackamas (87), Clatsop (13), Columbia (14), Coos (29), Crook (42), Curry (8), Deschutes (73), Douglas (44), Gilliam (3), Grant (15), Harney (17), Hood River (3), Jackson (56), Jefferson (14), Josephine (14), Klamath (81), Lake (14), Lane (124), Lincoln (22), Linn (60), Malheur (26), Marion (116), Morrow (4), Multnomah (123), Polk (51), Sherman (2), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (72), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (22), Washington (107), Wheeler (9),and Yamhill (37).
562 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
That’s 1 more than Monday.
130 patients are in the ICU.
That’s 10 fewer than Monday.
Statewide, there are 56 available adult ICU beds.
Oregon has now administered 3,184,813 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,931,989 doses of Moderna and 223,288 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
