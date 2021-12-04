Oregon Reports Almost 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 1,352 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more virus-related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (21), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (7), Columbia (21), Coos (40), Crook (45), Curry (8), Deschutes (74), Douglas (45), Grant (6), Harney (8), Hood River (14), Jackson (63), Jefferson (19), Josephine (35), Klamath (22), Lane (181), Lincoln (16), Linn (92), Malheur (2), Marion (105), Multnomah (150), Polk (55), Sherman (2), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (3), Union (12), Wallowa (1), Wasco (9), Washington (159) and Yamhill (35).
Oregon’s 5,228th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 1 and died Oct. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,229th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Oct. 12 and died Oct. 24 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,230th COVID-19 related death is a 45-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 2 and died Oct. 4 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,231st COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 3 and died Oct. 19 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,232nd COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Sept. 2 and died Oct. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,233rd COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Sept. 5 and died Oct. 26 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,234th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 21 and died Oct. 15 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,235th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Nov. 2 and died Oct. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,236th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Union County who tested positive Nov. 30 and died Nov. 30 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,237th COVID-19 related death is a 96-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive Nov. 3 and died Nov. 21 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,238th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Nov. 22 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,239th COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Nov. 23 and died Dec. 1 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,240th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Dec. 1 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,241st COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive Nov. 25 and died Nov. 28 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,242nd COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old woman from Coos County who died Dec. 2 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Note: Lane County has informed us they are reviewing their data. We will provide any updates from Lane County if necessary.
Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 5,171st death, a 90-year-old man from Clackamas County. It was determined that he does not meet Oregon’s COVID-19 death definition and will not be counted as a COVID-19 death. Because of this update, we are renumbering our reports to start with 5,228 today.
About 400 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
Over 90 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are 55 available adult ICU beds.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/0eltTghZw5
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) December 3, 2021
