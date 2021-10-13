Oregon Reports Almost 1,300 New COVID-19 Cases, 33 More Virus-Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports almost 1,300 new COVID-19 cases and over 30 more virus-related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (25), Clackamas (106), Clatsop (3), Columbia (8), Coos (27), Crook (31), Curry (6), Deschutes (105), Douglas (50), Harney (5), Hood River (9), Jackson (66), Jefferson (20), Josephine (19), Klamath (33), Lake (8), Lane (130), Lincoln (20), Linn (73), Malheur (30), Marion (139), Morrow (3), Multnomah (113), Polk (30), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (58), Union (9), Wallowa (4), Wasco (15), Washington (101) and Yamhill (22).
595 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus Wednesday.
That’s 10 more than Tuesday.
145 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are now about 60 available adult ICU beds.
