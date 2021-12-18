Oregon Reports Almost 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases

PORLTAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports almost 1,100 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more virus related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (19), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (3), Columbia (144), Coos (16), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (73), Douglas (18), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (4), Jackson (43), Jefferson (5), Josephine (32), Klamath (9), Lake (2), Lane (77), Lincoln (6), Linn (45), Malheur (2), Marion (58), Multnomah (212), Polk (19), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (10), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (6), Washington (143) and Yamhill (31).
Note: Due to an error in laboratory reporting, we received 900 electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) for Columbia County Dec. 16. A large portion of these test results are duplicate test results from Aug. 2021. Because of the reporting error, case counts and percent positivity for Columbia County are high today. We are working to resolve this issue and will provide an update Monday, Dec.20.
Oregon’s 3,765th and 5,074th death, reported Sept. 29 and Nov. 24 respectively, were identified to be the same person. Because of this update, we are renumbering our reports to start with 5,527 today.
Oregon’s 5,527th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Dec. 10 and died Dec. 13 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,528th COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Dec. 1 and died Dec. 16 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,529th COVID-19 related death is a 97-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 10 and died Dec. 14 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,530th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 3 and died Dec. 16 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,531st COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive Dec. 10 and died Dec. 15 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Just over 380 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
About 100 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are 52 available adult ICU beds.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/0EPapZmqvy
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) December 18, 2021
