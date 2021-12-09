      Weather Alert

Oregon Reports About 900 New COVID-19 Cases; New Breakthrough Report Released

Dec 9, 2021 @ 3:52pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports about 900 new COVID-19 cases and 38 more virus related deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (16), Clackamas (94), Clatsop (8), Columbia (11), Coos (34), Crook (13), Deschutes (55), Douglas (43), Grant (2), Harney (4), Hood River (9), Jackson (57), Jefferson (8), Josephine (13), Klamath (13), Lane (61), Lincoln (9), Linn (69), Malheur (4), Marion (88), Morrow (2), Multnomah (127), Polk (23), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (7), Washington (92), and Yamhill (22).

Just over 400 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.

About 90 of those patients are in the ICU.

Statewide, there are over 55 available adult ICU beds.

NEW BREAKTHROUGH REPORT RELEASED

Oregon’s latest COVID-19 breakthrough report released Thursday finds that about 70 percent of the state’s cases between November 28th and December 4th were unvaccinated people.

To date, there have been over 47,000 breakthrough cases in the state.

Almost 4.5 percent of those cases have led to hospitalization.

Just over 1 percent have led to death.

